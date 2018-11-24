Placido Domingo feted at Met Opera for his 50th anniversary

In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP) (Ken Howard)
By RONALD BLUM | November 24, 2018 at 12:28 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 12:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Placido Domingo has been honored on at the Metropolitan Opera for the 50th anniversary of his debut with the company.

The 77-year-old appeared in his 52nd role and 695th performance with the company Friday night in the title role of "Gianni Schicchi," the third opera of Puccini's "Il Trittico."

Domingo was presented with a chunk of the Met stage and a leather jacket he wore in Verdi's "Otello" that had been dipped in gold to mark the golden anniversary.

His eyes watered and his voice quavered as he spoke.

In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage with one of the special gifts he was presented with during a special anniversary celebration: a piece of the Metropolitan Opera stage, at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
