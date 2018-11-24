Pedestrian fatally struck in Welsh 18-wheeler accident

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - Welsh police report that a pedestrian was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler near I-10 on Nov. 23, 2018.
Police received and responded to a call around midnight in regards to the accident. The victim, 24-year old Destin Vidrine of DeQuincy, La. was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 18-wheeler driver reportedly stopped after the accident and cooperated with officers.
Police say initial toxicology appears to show that the driver of the 18-wheeler was not impaired during the incident.
