NOPD: Arson suspected in fatal New Orleans East fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says an elderly woman was found dead inside of a New Orleans East home Friday night following a fire.
New Orleans firefighters received a call around 10:40 p.m. about a fire in the 4700 block of Corinne Street. Once firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered the body of an elderly woman inside of the home.
Police have not released the identity of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will work to determine an official cause of death. They will release the victim's name along with an official cause of death after the completion of an autopsy and the victim's family is notified.
It is believed that the cause of the fire is arson. NOFD is leading the investigation with the assistance of NOPD and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
