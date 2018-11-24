Man urinates in cop car during arrest, police say

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say they found him sleeping in a vehicle he wasn’t supposed to be in.
During the arrest, police say Jason Bell, 36, exposed himself and urinated in the cop car.
Police found Bell sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle just before 1 a.m. on Friday. The arrest report says deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office approached the vehicle and asked Bell to step outside, but he required help to do so and smelled strongly of alcohol.
The report says Bell became confrontational when asked if he had permission to be in the vehicle, and he was unable to stand on his own.
Once he was placed in cuffs and into the patrol car, the report says Bell began intentionally urinating in the back seat.
Deputies also found a pistol in the front seat.
Bell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of obscenity, felon in possession of a firearm, simple battery, and simple robbery.
