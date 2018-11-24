Local families get their Christmas tree shopping done early

Zachary, LA (WAFB) - Many of you have already moved to the next big holiday of the year which starts with picking out tree. Yes, it’s a day after Thanksgiving and the leftovers aren’t even thinning out yet, but Santa Clause is almost in town.
“We actually started decorating today,” says Matthew Stinson. “We’re just trying to get ahead of the game.”
This post-turkey day rush to find the perfect tree is no surprise to people at Kringlewood Christmas Tree Farm in Zachary.
“Oh, no not at all,” says Dan Pulliam, owner of Kringlewood Christmas Tree Farm. “In fact, people try to come to get trees before Thanksgiving.”
Matthew Stinson says you have to start shopping for a tree around Thanksgiving. “If you don’t, you more than likely will not get one in the end,” said Stinson.
Stinson and his friends believe in shopping with a plan. They knew exactly what they were looking for.
“We already had a good height and a good fluffiness in mind, I guess you could say,” Stinson said. “You look right at it, you say that’s it. That’s the one.”
But this Christmas season didn't come without a scare for the farm. There's a shortage right now due to the harsh storms earlier this year in parts of the East Coast and that means the price will change a bit too.
“Part of the contributing factors were the hurricanes that came in and the amount of rain they got. It washed out roads where they couldn't get in to get the trees out of the fields,” Pulliam says. “We actually had letters come to us from growers telling us they weren't going to fulfill our orders this year.”
But then Pulliam came through with 300 trees, different from the ones they are used to selling. The farm now sells Balsam Firs, which they say is a higher grade of the tree.
Pulliam says they searched from the East Coast to the West Coast. They ended up getting their stock in the North Carolina and Virginia area. The trees were delivered last weekend.
Owners say since tree shopping for many starts early, don’t wait until the last minute or you might be out of luck, “ They’re going to go quickly if you need them, you better come get them,” Pulliam said.
The tree farm has been serving the area for the last 42 years. It’s open from November 23- December 24.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.