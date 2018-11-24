HOLIDAY HELPING HAND: Volunteers needed to sort and pack food donations for families in need

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is offering several opportunities for community members to volunteer to sort and package food donations going to families in need throughout the holiday season.
Members of the community are encouraged to volunteer as an individual, family, or as a company to package boxes of food which will be distributed throughout South Louisiana. Without the thousands of volunteer hours each year, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank would be unable to provide food to the many children, seniors and families facing hunger in the community
Some days will feature special service opportunities, like the Adopt a Senior opportunity which allows volunteers to pack boxes of food specifically for senior citizens and assist in loading them into their vehicles. The full list of opportunities for volunteers includes:
- Sorting Food - Categorizing food donated to the food bank for distribution to families in need.
- Various Warehouse Activities - Activities include cleaning, organizing, basic warehouse help, etc.
- Office Duties - Basic computer tasks, filing, etc.
- Mail Outs - Stuffing and sealing envelopes for various mail-outs.
- Barrel Buddies - Checking and emptying the food bank barrels at local sites and delivering food to the food bank.
Each day has a maximum limit of 50 volunteers, so those wishing to serve are asked to register in advance. Minors must be at least 10-years-old to volunteer with with a parent or guardian and 14-years-old to volunteer without adult supervision. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Banks requires all volunteers wear closed toe shoes. Most volunteer days will also fulfill court ordered volunteer requirements.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to sort and pack food, or to serve in one of the food bank’s other opportunities can visit their site for registration by clicking the link here.
If your organization is seeking donations during the holiday season and would like to be a part of our “Holiday Helping Hand” series, please send an email to Kevin Foster at kevinfoster@wafb.com
