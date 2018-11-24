FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear skies to start gorgeous weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Skies will clear through the day Saturday leading to a gorgeous start to our weekend. Temperatures will remain comfortable with afternoon highs reaching the mid 70s. Clouds will build overnight as our next storm system approaches.Watch for a patch of light fog in the morning Sunday, but nothing to cause any major problems.
Beginning around 6 a.m., we expect off-and-on scattered, but mainly light, rain showers to continue into Sunday evening. By 7 p.m. Sunday, our next strong cold front is forecast to push through metro Baton Rouge. This front will bring a big drop in temperature to start the new work/school week.
It will be chilly to start Monday morning with lows in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon temperatures won’t get out of the mid 50s Monday afternoon. The local area will flirt with a light freeze Tuesday morning, but right now the forecast keeps the viewing area above the freezing mark. We could see some patches of frost though. The kids will want the heavy coats Tuesday and Wednesday for the morning bus stops with temps in the mid 30s.
A warming trend will kick in to end the week with highs back in the 70s by Friday. Another storm system is expected next Saturday (12/1) bringing a likely chance for showers and t-storms. It is too early to tell if severe weather will be involved with this system, but early indications show it may be possible.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.