YOUR TURN: More people share what they are thankful for this November

YOUR TURN: Thankful
By Ronna Corrente | November 23, 2018 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:34 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As we shared in our previous weeks' messages, November is our time to reflect on all things we are thankful for ... we’ve also asked you to share your thoughts with us and we are so delighted you did!

Dr. Janet Norwood Stone wrote:


I am thankful for a loving God who has forgiven me of all my sins, blessed me abundantly with family and friends, taken care of all of my material needs, and lifted each and every one of my burdens.

Bonnie Smith posted this message:


I’m truly thankful for my family and friends. I couldn’t make it through the day without them! Thank you God for bringing them into my life!

And finally, Patricia Cane shared:


I’m thankful for health and strength, all that God has done and going to do, my family and friends. Never could have made it with out the grace of God. Truly blessed.

Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving from all of us here at WAFB.

