Trump renews call for border wall as more migrants arrive in Tijuana

(CNN) - President Donald Trump pushed again for a border wall on Friday, calling for a bipartisan border security package “that will include funding for the Wall."
The call comes as new reports indicate a record number of unaccompanied minors are in custody in the United States, and as a so-called caravan of migrants sits across the border from California in Tijuana.
As many as 5,000 are believed to have arrived in the border city after traveling through Mexico from Central America.
The president’s early Friday tweet said that “Republicans and Democrats MUST come together” on an initiative.
The Department of Health and Human Services meanwhile confirmed that about 14,000 unaccompanied immigrant children are already in custody in the U.S. It’s unclear if Trump wants to include unaccompanied minors in any immigration legislation.
His focus for now has been on the border.
On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted a large-scale operational readiness exercise, but authorities did not specify if the exercise was in response to the thousands of migrants in the caravan.
The president has expressed disapproval of the migrants’ intentions to seek asylum, deploying troops to guard the border
“If we don't have borders, we don't have a country,” is a favorite line of Trump’s.
It’s a statement and a strategy that many Democrats don't agree with.
"In the case of the border, this is not an effort to defend the nation, this is an effort to divide the nation,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI.
But despite those disagreements, the president appears to believe the issue is one he can push with a Congress that includes a soon-to-be Democrat-controlled House.
On Friday, he also called on the Senate to pass criminal justice reform, saying that Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer could come together to “do something so badly needed in our country.”
