Toxic slime, data-sharing products top list of children’s toys consumers should avoid

(WAFB) - The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released its annual ‘Trouble in Toyland’ report, which lists popular, but dangerous toys that pose a variety of safety risks to young children.
Top concerns on this year’s list include six popular slime products, which contain “dangerously high” levels of boron, a non-metallic element used in detergents and rat poison. Two internet-connected children’s products, which can potentially share private information about children for advertising purposes, are also on the list.
Officials with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group say its work has resulted more than 150 recalls and regulatory actions over several decades. However, The Toy Association said the ‘Trouble in Toyland’ report, and others like it, are more fear-mongering than informative for parents.
“Year after year, organizations like PIRG come out with these reports and they are filled with false and misleading information – intentionally to scare parents. What parents can be assured is that all toys sold in the United States need to comply with some of the strictest requirements…with these requirements,” said VP Toy Association VP Rebecca Mond to CNN.
Parents can decide for themselves by reviewing the full ‘Trouble in Toyland’ report by clicking the link here.
