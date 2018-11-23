Tigers face conference’s No. 1 rushing defense

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 7 Tigers will need to be able to pass the ball Saturday night when they face the SEC's No. 1 rushing defense.
The Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) defense is giving up only 81 yards per game on the ground this season.
Opponents are averaging 3.1 yards per carry and have scored only 10 rushing touchdowns.
Linebacker Otaro Alaka leads the team with 68 tackles, 12 for loss, along with two sacks and one forced fumble.
Defensive lineman Landis Durham is the team leader with 6.5 sacks and has nine tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries.
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson has 55 tackles, 5.5 for loss and a fumble recovery.
On the other hand, the Aggies passing defense is No. 12 in the conference, giving up 261.0 yards per game.
Defensive back Donovan Wilson has two interceptions and two pass breakups this season.
DeShawn Capers-Smith (DB), Charle Oliver (DB) and Larry Pryor (DB) each have one interception.
LSU is averaging just under 209 yards through the air this season on offense.
The Tigers will need the passing game Saturday night if they plan on beating Texas A&M and reaching the team’s 10-win goal.
Kickoff from College Station is set for 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.
