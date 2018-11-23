Shakes and hash browns fuel New Zealander's full-country run

In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 photo, Perry Newburn, left, stands with support crew member Graeme Calder at Stirling Point in Bluff at the bottom of the South Island of New Zealand. Powered by chocolate milkshakes and hash browns, 64-year-old Newburn has completed running the length of New Zealand in a record time of 18 days and eight hours. (Kashif Shuja via AP) (AP)