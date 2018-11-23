Saints win 10th straight, 31-17 over Falcons, behind 4 Brees TDs and 4 turnovers by the defense

“We talk about proving them right,” added defensive end Cam Jordan. “At some point in time, you want to be the bullies on the block, when it comes down to running defense as we’re doing. We ended up letting them score twice, I think. I don’t know what the end score was, but I’m not happy about it. We can’t let our foot off the gas at the end of it. We have to take advantage of those 50/50 balls that they’re throwing up, but I do love the way that we played today. I love the four turnovers, I love these sacks, the pressure, the QB hits. For all terms and purposes, we had our Thanksgiving.”