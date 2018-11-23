Roasted brussels sprouts with crispy prosciutto

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place prosciutto on baking sheet. Bake 10–12 minutes and remove from oven. Set aside and allow to cool. Increase oven temperature to 425°F. Place Brussels sprouts on a large sheet pan with 1-inch lip. Add sliced garlic and drizzle with olive oil. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sprinkle with half of lemon zest then toss gently to coat well. Top mixture with butter pats then bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven and shake pan gently to prevent sticking. Reduce oven temperature to 400°F then bake an additional 15–20 minutes or until sprouts are tender and caramelized. Remove from oven. Crush prosciutto into pieces. In a large bowl, combine sprouts with prosciutto, remaining lemon zest, lemon juice and Parmesan cheese. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Transfer to a serving dish and serve hot.