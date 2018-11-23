Police arrest trio of suspected holiday shoplifters; at least 2 others sought

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Holiday shopping deals apparently aren’t good enough for some.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a trio tried to steal clothes and other merchandise from stores in the Siegen Marketplace.
Officers arrested Brandi Bindon, 20; Ashley Knighten, 27; and Kimaijah Aclise, 17, at the TJ Maxx on Thanksgiving Day.
Bindon and Aclise were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of theft and shoplifting. Their bonds were set at $3,000 each. Bindon was released after posting bond. Aclise remains behind bars.
Knighten is charged with theft and criminal conspiracy. Her bond is set at $2,500. She is also being held on a bench warrant.
Investigators did not state exactly what was stolen, but said the group stole more than $2,300 worth of stuff.
Two other suspects in the group did manage to escape capture and remain on the loose. Police did not release descriptions of them.
According to detectives, it is believed the group may have possibly been stealing from stores in Livingston and Ascension parishes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects that got away or the thefts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 and you could get a cash reward.
