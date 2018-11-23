LSU basketball defeats Charleston in AdvoCare Invitational

Information provided by LSUsports.net
ORLANDO, Florida – Tremont Waters tied his career high in assists, Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams scored in double figures and the No. 19 LSU Tigers held the College of Charleston to just 34 percent from the field shooting in a good 67-55 win over the Cougars in a quarterfinal round matchup in the AdvoCare Invitational at the HP Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.
The Tigers, 5-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, will now face the winner of the final quarterfinal of Thanksgiving night, either UAB or Florida State, in the second semifinal at 4:30 p.m. EST (3:30 p.m. CST). The television network will be announced on Friday morning and the game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge).
Waters had 11 assists last year at Auburn and equaled that number against Charleston, his seventh career game with double figure assists in 38 career LSU games. Waters also posted eight points.
Williams, the freshman from Fort Myers, Florida, had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds, while Baton Rouge junior Mays hit two treys in a 12-point, 5 assist night.
LSU shot 51.9 percent for the game (27-of-52) with six treys and 7-of-10 at the charity stripe. It marked the 15th time the Tigers have won in as many games shooting 50 percent or better in Will Wade’s tenure as head coach. LSU is now 20-0 when outshooting an opponent in the same time period.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.