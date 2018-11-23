LSU basketball defeats Charleston in AdvoCare Invitational

The Tigers, 5-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, will now face the winner of the final quarterfinal of Thanksgiving night, either UAB or Florida State, in the second semifinal at 4:30 p.m. EST (3:30 p.m. CST). The television network will be announced on Friday morning and the game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge).