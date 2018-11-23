Juvenile pedestrian struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 13-year old juvenile was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on La. 385 near Weeks Lane, just before 5 a.m., Trooper Derek Senegal said. Investigation revealed the crash occurred when Jacob Ryan Hebert, 33, of Lafayette was driving north on La. 385 and struck Kyrin Pete of Lake Charles.
Senegal said Pete was walking on the shoulder of the highway with two other pedestrians. Pete was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Senegal said. Hebert was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DWI.
Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Hebert, who also goes by the name Dorian Phibian, ran for the 3rd Congressional seat in 2016 and received 9 percent of the vote, being defeated by Congressman Clay Higgins.
