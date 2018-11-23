HOLIDAY HELPING HAND: What to do with last year’s Black Friday purchases, holiday regifts

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The St. Vincent de Paul society is asking for your donations to help keep up with high demand this winter, and workers are encouraging you to keep the needy in mind as you Christmas shop.
“What we take for granted is so important to the homeless,” distribution director Lucille Cox said. “If shoppers can think of what their basic needs are, then they can accommodate those that are less fortunate. All of us are just a simple step away from poverty.”
St. Vincent de Paul is asking for toiletries in particular this year, including things like lotion, soap, deodorant, and toothpaste. They also said they’d be happy to accept old Black Friday deals as you replace those purchases with new things this year.
“It’s the simple things, unfortunately, that the homeless are in dire need of,” Cox said. There’s no words to express what a person needs. I just pray that no one becomes callous in their giving and remember the heart of Jesus."
To donate, contact St. Vincent de Paul at (225) 383-7837, ext. 0, or visit their website at svdpbr.org. You can also drop items off at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place in Baton Rouge.
