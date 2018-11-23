FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains rolling in Friday night

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Rains will be rolling into the Baton Rouge area this evening but most of it will come to an end soon after midnight. Expect overnight rain totals tonight on the order of 0.1” or less with a little or no active thunderstorms.
Fog will begin building over the region after midnight, so be prepared for pockets of dense fog for Saturday morning’s daybreak under otherwise cloudy skies. Saturday morning lows will be in the low 50s for metro Baton Rouge. Skies should be clearing through the late morning and mid-day, however, taking us to mainly sunny skies for Saturday afternoon with high in the low 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
Scattered rains return on Sunday as our next cold front works through the Lower Mississippi Valley, but once again the Storm Team does not anticipate significant storms. Rain amounts should be relatively modest too, with most WAFB communities getting under 0.5” for the day. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s before the front reaches the viewing area. That front will sweep through the region on Sunday afternoon and evening, setting us up for a significant cool down as highs for Monday and Tuesday will only reach the mid 50s.
The way it looks now, a warming trend will extend from Wednesday into Saturday, with isolated to scattered rains expected for Thursday and Friday followed by rain likely for Saturday (Dec. 1).
