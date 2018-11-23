FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains rolling in Friday night

Scattered rains return on Sunday as our next cold front works through the Lower Mississippi Valley, but once again the Storm Team does not anticipate significant storms. Rain amounts should be relatively modest too, with most WAFB communities getting under 0.5” for the day. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s before the front reaches the viewing area. That front will sweep through the region on Sunday afternoon and evening, setting us up for a significant cool down as highs for Monday and Tuesday will only reach the mid 50s.