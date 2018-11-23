FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry morning; increasing rain chances later

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Things will start out quiet on this Black Friday with clouds and temperatures in the 40s, but rain chances will gradually increase later in the day.
Look for best chances of showers and a few thunderstorms from late in the afternoon into Friday night, with the highs topping out in the upper 60s. The rains will end overnight, leaving us with a mild and dry Saturday.
Another quick-hitting system slides through on Sunday with a chance of showers. Mild weather prevails through the weekend, with morning lows in the low to mid-50s and highs in the low to mid-70s.
However, much cooler weather arrives for the first half of next week, as highs only reach the mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday, with lows dipping into the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Milder weather will return by the end of next week, along with a chance of rain.
