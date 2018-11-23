Failure to yield causes fatal crash in St. Charles Parish on Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -State Police say a driver failing to yield resulted in a fatal crash in St. Charles Parish on Thanksgiving Day.
According to the report, the crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Cedrick Victor of Montz, LA.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Victor was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry north on East Harding Street, approaching US 61.
According to the report, for unknown reasons, Victor failed to yield at the stop sign and traveled into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, driven by 20 year-old Lawrence Ferrell III of River Ridge, LA.
Victor was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. State Police said Ferrell was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Victor was restrained at the time of the crash and impairment is unknown. A toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. Ferrell was not restrained and voluntarily submitted to a blood test which will be analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, according to the report.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.