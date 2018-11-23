Early voting begins Saturday for Dec. 8 election

By Josh Auzenne | November 23, 2018 at 7:20 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 7:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Early voting for the open general/special primary election begins on Saturday, November 24 and continues through Saturday, December 1, except for Sunday, November 25.

Voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

“The holidays are here, so many voters will need to take advantage of early voting due to additional commitments,” said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. “Voters don’t need an excuse to take advantage of early voting, and I hope they will remember the importance of their vote.”

The election will be held Saturday, December 8. The polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One of the big races on the ballot is secretary of state. However, there are also runoffs in 47 states.

Voters are encouraged to use the GeauxVote Mobile app for additional election information.

