Customers pack stores ahead of Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Years ago, Black Friday shopping actually started on the day after Thanksgiving.
“All of our preparation and energy in the last month has gone into getting ready for this day,” says JCPenney General Manager, Cherie Hardouin. "“It’s wall to wall people. It’s truly exciting. This is what we work hard for all year long."
Now that shoppers have gotten an early taste of the holiday’s deals, they're not looking back.
“I wasn't expecting a coupon at all, definitely not this,” says shopper Marissa Herbert.
Herbert is a college student. She happened her way to JCPenney during one of the busiest days of the year and landed a $500 coupon, “I actually thought it was a mistake,” says Herbert.
The retail store was giving away $10, $100, and $500 coupons as customers entered the store on Thanksgiving day. Herbert opened the surprise coupon within the first hour of opening.
You see, Herbert is shopping with a purpose. She’s celebrating the end of a weight loss journey and her clothes don’t fit. So this cash on turkey Thursday shopping is icing on the cake.
“My mom was going to get me some new pants for work or something, but now I have the new wardrobe that I need. That's pretty awesome,” Herbert says.
Meanwhile, lifelong shoppers Treva Brown and her mom plan their early bird spending down to their matching hats and t-shirts.
“It's just for us to come together and do something fun to get out the house,” Brown says.
She says battling the crowds for savings has been a tradition for years, but it's blossomed into a two-day event.
“Our trips will start on Thursday and then it won't end until about midnight. Then we get right back up tomorrow at 6 o’clock in the morning and do it all over again,” Brown says with a smile.
Customers say despite the long lines, it’s the hype of shopping that keeps them coming back.
