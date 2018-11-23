Bayou Classic looks to be evenly matched

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Bayou Classic looks to have the makings of, well, a classic.
Southern (6-3, 5-1) and Grambling State (6-4, 4-2) are playing for a West division title and a spot in the SWAC Championship game.
The Jags and Tigers look to be evenly matched on paper.
Southern has won four in a row, Grambling has won three in a row.
The Jags are fifth (27.2) in scoring offense this season and Grambling is third (29.4).
Southern is third in defense scoring (23.6) and Grambling State is fourth (23.9).
Southern’s lone conference loss came against Alcorn State (20-3) and Grambling’s two conference losses are Prairie View A&M (22-16) and Alcorn State (33-26).
Players to watch:
Offense:
Devon Benn (SU): 127 carries, 546 yards and two touchdowns.
Johntavious Robinson (GSU): 66 carries, 354 yards, and two touchdowns.
Geremy Hickbottom (GSU): 127-of-229 passing, 1,757 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Ladarius Skelton (SU): 40-of-79 passing, 586 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
Devante Davis: 26 receptions, 401 yards and three touchdowns.
Kendall Catalon: 30 receptions, 326 yards and four touchdowns.
Defense:
Danquarian Fields (GSU): 52 total tackles.
Calvin Lunkins (SU): 57 total tackles, one sack.
Joseph McWilliams (GSU): four interceptions and one touchdown.
Demerio Houston (SU): two interceptions.
Kickoff Saturday is set for 4 p.m. in the New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
