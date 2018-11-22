Tigers, Aggies fighting for 2nd place in the West

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU travels to College Station to face No. 22 Texas A&M Saturday night.
The Tigers (9-2, 5-2) are one victory away from a 10-win season, clinching second place in the SEC West and a possible New Year’s Day Bowl.
The Aggies, who have won two in a row, are 7-4 overall and 4-3 in conference under first year head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Conference wins for A&M have come against Kentucky (20-14/OT), Arkansas (24-17), South Carolina (26-23), and Ole Miss (38-24).
The Aggies conference losses are Alabama (45-23), Mississippi State (28-13), and Auburn (28-24).
Texas A&M offense conference rankings:
(7) Scoring offense: 31.1 points per game
(5) Total offense: 460.8 yards per game
(5) Rushing offense: 171.0 yards per game
(5) Passing offense: 259.7 yards per game
Texas A&M defense conference rankings:
(8) Scoring defense: 22.2 points per game
(6) Total defense: 341.8 yards per game
(1) Rushing defense: 80.8 yards per game
(12) Passing defense: 261.0 yards per game
Saturday’s kickoff between Texas A&M and LSU is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
