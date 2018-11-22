BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thousands expected to fly out of town for Thanksgiving.
There are a variety of reasons that make us pack up and ship out to another state on any given day. “We’re going to Martinsville, Virginia which is our original home,” said Kathy Smith. “We’re going back with family.”
But during the busiest time of the year for airports, traveling is mainly for the sake of family.
“I haven’t seen my mom in about six months,” Smith said. The wife, mother, and grandmother says she also plans to visit her siblings and husband’s family. “We’re excited to get home and be with family this year."
Whether you’re heading out or just landed, like Trudy Clancy, who plans to see her daughter, an LSU student, “It’s easier for us to absorb the traveling than it is for her because they basically only get the weekend off. It’s just a little bit more flexible for us. We’ve learned to love New Orleans and Baton Rouge.”
For some, there’s a sense of tradition rooted in traveling. Clancy says since her daughter moved to Louisiana for college four years ago, they’ve switched up their holiday plans.
“The first year she was here, she came home and the other years we’ve traveled down here to see her,” Clancy said. “She has fallen in love with Baton Rouge and Louisiana.”
Airport officials they’ve seen an uptick in passengers this year and frankly, they’re not trying to figure out why.
Gregory Pierson, assistant director of aviation, says when you consider the costs associated with driving compared to air travel, it boils down to convenience. “ It’s a win-win to go ahead and shorten your stress level to just take a flight,” Pierson said.
“We’re just looking forward to having a good time and celebrating being together and thankful that were able to it," Clancy said.
Connecting families on any given day, Pierson says is what makes it all worthwhile.
