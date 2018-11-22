Sportsline Player of the Week: Zachary WR Chandler Whitfield

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Chandler Whitfield and his Zachary Broncos are on the road to the dome again, looking for their fifth straight semifinals appearance Friday night against Acadiana.
Whitfield played a big part in last year’s second state title in three years and was at it again Friday night against Hahnville, catching 8 passes for 212 yards and this 85-yard touchdown that broke open a 1-point game and sparked the Broncos to a 28-0 spurt.
The senior, who committed to the playoff bound Nicholls State Colonels before the season started, surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for this campaign.
“I always wanted to be a 1,000-yard receiver,” said Whitfield. “Last year, I was close. I had 900 and whatever, but I kind of froze up in the dome when we went to the dome, but I told my dad, ‘Look, I’m going to get it this year.'"
“Chandler’s a loud leader out here on the practice field,” added head coach David Brewerton. “You know where Chandler is all the time. Very vocal, but his work ethic is so good that a lot of the younger guys feed off of that and he was voted one of our captains this year, so he’s done a great job as far as that’s concerned.”
WAFB is proud to present Zachary High with the Sportsline Player of the Week award in the name of Chandler Whitfield.
