Rookies Tre’Quan Smith and Marcus Davenport questionable for Saints-Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rookies Tre’Quan Smith (foot) and Marcus Devnport (toe) are questionable for the Saints-Falcons game Thursday night.
Davenport hasn’t suited up for the Black and Gold since week 8 against Minnesota. Smith racked up 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Left tackle Terron Armstead will miss the contest with a pectoral injury.
The Falcons ruled out Jesuit and LSU alum Deion Jones (foot). The linebacker hasn’t played since week 1.
