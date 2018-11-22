LSU opens play in AdvoCare Invitational against College of Charleston

ORLANDO, FL - The No. 19-ranked LSU Tiger basketball team had their final on-court prep late Wednesday afternoon for Thursday’s opening round of the 2018 AdvoCare Invitational against the College of Charleston.
The game is set for 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. BR time) at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World. The game will be telecast on ESPNU with Mike Morgan and Tim Welsh on the television call while Patrick Wright and former LSU head coach John Brady will have the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (the game will be available on 100.7 FM The Tiger in Baton Rouge because of conflict with the later kickoff of the New Orleans Saints).
LSU is 4-0 with Charleston at 3-1 and the Tigers will expose away from home its highest national ranking late in the 2009 season. But Coach Wade knows his young team, ranked in the 300s of 353 D1 teams by Kenpom.com based on experience, will need to be at its best in the first time playing in an unfamiliar environment.
“I think if we go to Orlando and play like we have been playing, it is not going to be a good trip,” LSU Coach Will Wade said earlier this week. “If we do not play better than we have been playing -- being at home has covered up some things -- but if we do not play at a higher level than what we have been, it is going to be lights out here pretty quick. We have to get better, I have to continue to try to get through to the guys about how important everything is, how important every detail is. We have to really improve this week.”
LSU is making its second appearance in the event in Orlando, winning two games and finishing third in what was then the Old Spice Classic in 2013. LSU is actually 2-0 in the only two times it has played on Thanksgiving Day, having won in Orlando in 2013 and at the Battle 4 Atlantis in a second-day game in 2016.