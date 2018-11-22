LSU opens play in AdvoCare Invitational against College of Charleston

“I think if we go to Orlando and play like we have been playing, it is not going to be a good trip,” LSU Coach Will Wade said earlier this week. “If we do not play better than we have been playing -- being at home has covered up some things -- but if we do not play at a higher level than what we have been, it is going to be lights out here pretty quick. We have to get better, I have to continue to try to get through to the guys about how important everything is, how important every detail is. We have to really improve this week.”