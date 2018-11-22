A look inside Amazon’s ‘overwhelmed’ Baton Rouge facility

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you’re waiting on a package from Amazon, it could be sitting on Airline Highway. A concerned delivery driver sent WAFB photos and videos from inside the company’s distribution center that opened this fall.
The employee claims the facility is overwhelmed and poorly managed, saying Prime packages with a promised two-day delivery time stay stacked up for as long as a week at a time. The photos also show piles of boxes stacked up outside, clearly damaged by rain. WAFB has chosen not to name the delivery driver out of concern for that person’s employment.
Dozens of Amazon customers in the Baton Rouge area have posted their frustrations online, saying their packages were never delivered or dropped off several days late. Many complained that their address was listed as “undeliverable.”
“I'm extremely frustrated and surprised. I've been a customer all this time and everything's been delivered on time. Never had a problem,” said Prairieville resident Jay Rachal.
Rachal canceled his Prime membership on Wednesday after paying for the service for seven years.
Instead of shipping through the US Postal Service and companies like UPS, the majority of Amazon packages in Baton Rouge now go through the company’s own logistics service. The exact number is not known, but the employee estimates the new facility handles about 85 percent of the city’s Prime orders.“This jacket, it didn't show up. They refunded my money,” Rachal explained while looking through past orders. He reordered the jacket this week, but said he was burned again.“Today the package was supposed to arrive again. Still didn't show up, again no explanation was given. I just canceled my membership, canceled the order completely. I'm done with Amazon,” he said.
Another customer sent WAFB a message from Amazon with a Prime order delivery estimate listed between December 31st and February 8th.
To meet increased demand, Amazon relies heavily on their Flex program. Instead of hiring professional delivery drivers, anyone can apply to deliver packages out of their own car. It means more drivers on the streets, but critics say it also means more room for error.We asked Amazon about the complaints in Baton Rouge, wondering if the new facility is experiencing growing pains. This two-sentence statement is the only response we received:"We work very hard to deliver on our fast shipping promise, and customer satisfaction is our top priority. If issues arise that impede this goal, we move quickly to resolve, and work directly with customers to make things right."
Customers are advised to contact Amazon customer service as soon as they realize there is a problem with delivery. A rush can be put on the order to have delivery attempted again, or a refund can be issued.
