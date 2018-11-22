A look inside Amazon’s ‘overwhelmed’ Baton Rouge facility

Instead of shipping through the US Postal Service and companies like UPS, the majority of Amazon packages in Baton Rouge now go through the company’s own logistics service. The exact number is not known, but the employee estimates the new facility handles about 85 percent of the city’s Prime orders.“This jacket, it didn't show up. They refunded my money,” Rachal explained while looking through past orders. He reordered the jacket this week, but said he was burned again.“Today the package was supposed to arrive again. Still didn't show up, again no explanation was given. I just canceled my membership, canceled the order completely. I'm done with Amazon,” he said.