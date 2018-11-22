A holiday miracle? Stores try to cut down on long lines

In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, photo a Target employee looks at a scanning device, which employees can use to easily check out single items for customers away from the check-out lines at a Target store in Edison, N.J. Walmart, Target and other large retailers are sending workers throughout their stores to check out customers with mobile devices. And at Macy's, shoppers can scan and pay for items on their own smartphones. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)