FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light to moderate rain early; clearing by afternoon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As expected, we have a bit of rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but not enough to make a big impact on last minute travel.
Basically, the showers are limited to the south of the metro area. The light to moderate rainfall should be ending within the next few hours. We’re looking forward to clearing skies and a nice day ahead, with lots of sunshine, light east winds, and a high in the lower 60s.
Overnight, it will be mostly fair and cool, making for good shopping weather to start off Black Friday, as the low will be 45 degrees.
Friday, be prepared for not only crowded stores but also the threat of rain/storms. A few scattered showers will be possible Friday morning but it’s the afternoon and evening that will have the highest rain coverage, 70 percent, and a high temperature topping out in the mid-60s.
