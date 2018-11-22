FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly and dry Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Black Friday shoppers will get to enjoy chilly but dry weather Thursday night into early Friday.
Temperatures will dip from the 50°s into the 40°s so grab a jacket before heading out. Rain will hold off until the late afternoon and evening Friday as our next storm system approaches. This storm system will produce numerous showers and a maybe a rumble or two of thunder Friday late afternoon and night. Activity will be most widespread after dark Friday.
The rain will get out of here by Saturday morning, but watch for areas of dense fog. Visibility could be an issue if you are leaving early for New Orleans for the Bayou Classic. The weather outside the stadium will be just fine with highs reaching the low 70°s and temperatures in the 60°s throughout the game and into the after parties.
Our next cold front arrives late Sunday bringing a big swing in temperature to start the new school/work week. Kids will want the jackets for the morning and afternoon bus stops Monday through Wednesday.
Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will dip into the upper 30°s.
A warming trend will then start to take place to end the week.
A series of weak disturbances will keep a slight mention of rain in the forecast through the first weekend in December.
