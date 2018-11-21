US Attorney: BR doctor pleads guilty to federal charges in health care kickback scheme

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge doctor has pleaded guilty for his involvement in a scheme to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal health care kickback payments, according to federal court officials.
US Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Wednesday that Gray Barrow, 58, of Baton Rouge, received more than $300,000 illegally. He said Barrow faces a “significant term of imprisonment, restitution and fines, and a period of supervised release” after pleading guilty to conspiring to receive health care kickback payments.
According to Fremin, Barrow was a co-owner of Louisiana Spine & Sports LLC, a pain management clinic in Baton Rouge.
The court reported Barrow admitted in a hearing before US District Judge Brian Jackson that he sent patients' specimens to the lab and received around $336,000 in reimbursements.
A sentencing date has not been set.
