Two teens arrested in business burglaries

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with multiple business burglaries, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officials with APSO say Jade Lejeune, 18, and a 15-year-old male have been arrested for the November 12 burglary of the Flea Market of Louisiana, located on Airline Highway in Prairieville, and Allen’s Body Shop in Sorrento.
Detectives say Lejeune and the other teen forced their way into the businesses and stole a firearm, various other items, and money.
Lejeune was arrested Tuesday, November 20. He’s charged with simple burglary, theft of a firearm, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set. The other teen was booked into the St. Bernard Detention Center on the same charges.
