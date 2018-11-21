5-time US Olympian injured in domestic violence stabbing in Baton Rouge

Stefanie took immense pride in her faith and family and will sincerely be missed by her children Natalie Scott, 32, Emanuel Lee, 30, Jeremy Lee, 29, Danielle Scott, 25, and Stefan Scott, 14. She also leaves behind grandkids, Gabriel Scott, 11, Madyson Scott, 9, Malachi Scott, 6, Natalia Scott, 5, Noah Scott, 2.Danielle Scott, 5x USA Volleyball Olympian, is a selfless and inspirational woman. In her attempt to protect her sister from attack, she was critically wounded in the thigh and hands. She underwent surgery and will have a long road to full recovery ahead of her.