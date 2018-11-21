SEC football: Rivalry Week TV and kickoff times

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is Rivalry Week in the SEC and the conference schedule for this week is filled with intriguing matchups.
The action begins Thursday night with the Egg Bowl and finishes with LSU at Texas A&M Saturday night.
THURSDAY, NOV. 22:
Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-6, 1-6 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPN (Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium)
FRIDAY, NOV. 23:
Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at Missouri (7-4, 3-4 SEC)
1:30 p.m. • CBS (Columbia, Mo. • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field)
SATURDAY, NOV. 24:
Florida (8-3, 5-3 SEC) at Florida State (5-6)
11 a.m. • ABC (Tallahassee, Fla. • Doak Campbell Stadium)
Georgia Tech (7-4) at Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network (Athens, Ga. • Sanford Stadium)
Auburn (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS (Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Bryant-Denny Stadium)
Tennessee (5-6, 2-5) at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network (Nashville, Tenn. • Vanderbilt Stadium)
Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC) at Louisville (2-9)
6 p.m. • ESPN2 (Louisville, Ky. • Cardinal Stadium)
South Carolina (6-4, 4-4 SEC) at Clemson (11-0)
6 p.m. • ESPN (Clemson, S.C. • Memorial Stadium)
LSU (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network (College Station, Texas • Kyle Field)
