NOPD: Suspect arrested in kidnapping of 3-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A woman who was sought for a kidnapping of a three-year-old has been arrested, according to The New Orleans Police Department.
Kellie Edwards Diggs, 26, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for interference with the custody of a child.
Diggs is accused of kidnapping the child after a visitation on Monday.
The child, Melanie Edwards, was located and found in good health, according to NOPD.
NOPD said the three-year-old was released to the custody of her legal guardian.
