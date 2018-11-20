New Catholic Church abuse claims surface in New Orleans

Jesuit released the following statement: “We have a process in place for victims to come forward to find healing and reconciliation. That process is outlined on our school website. There have been people using the procedures for reporting abuse either to the school or to the Jesuit province of which we are a part. Those people have asked for confidentiality, and we intend to honor those requests. We cannot comment about any claims about which we have no knowledge or any claim that is pending litigation, but we invite people to come forward using the procedures for pastoral support we have in place and continue to pray for all victims of sexual abuse.”