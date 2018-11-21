Man wanted on slew of domestic violence charges

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man accused of numerous domestic violence charges.
Clarence Williams Jr., 41, is wanted on the following charges:
- Domestic abuse battery by strangulation
- Domestic abuse aggravated assault
- False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon
- Armed robbery
- Violation of protective order
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
