Man wanted on slew of domestic violence charges
Clarence Williams Jr., 41
By Rachael Thomas | November 21, 2018 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:14 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man accused of numerous domestic violence charges.

Clarence Williams Jr., 41, is wanted on the following charges:

  • Domestic abuse battery by strangulation
  • Domestic abuse aggravated assault
  • False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon
  • Armed robbery
  • Violation of protective order

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

