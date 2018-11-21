JPSO: 7-car accident caused by drunken driver sends 5 to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A seven-car accident caused by a drunken driver in Harvey Tuesday night (Nov. 20) has sent five people to the hospital, according to a spokesman with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Manhattan Boulevard.
The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the arrested driver’s name.
Of the five people who were injured, one is in critical condition.
