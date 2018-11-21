Hydrant flushing going on in Pointe Coupee Parish; water safe to drink

The hydrant flushing and flow testing is conducted every year per the requirements of Property Insurance Associations of Louisiana and is necessary to test and flush all fire hydrants to make sure they’re working properly. During the testing, large amounts of water will be moved through the hydrant system, causing the water to become brown or discolored. This discoloration is caused by minerals, sediment, or rust that may have accumulated in water mains over time. Discoloration can also be caused by compounds in the water such as iron, manganese, or other sediments.