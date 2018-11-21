Hydrant flushing going on in Pointe Coupee Parish; water safe to drink

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Fire Protection District No. 5 is currently conducting its annual hydrant flushing and flow testing, which may result in water appearing brown, however, officials want to assure the public the water is perfectly safe to drink.
The hydrant flushing and flow testing is conducted every year per the requirements of Property Insurance Associations of Louisiana and is necessary to test and flush all fire hydrants to make sure they’re working properly. During the testing, large amounts of water will be moved through the hydrant system, causing the water to become brown or discolored. This discoloration is caused by minerals, sediment, or rust that may have accumulated in water mains over time. Discoloration can also be caused by compounds in the water such as iron, manganese, or other sediments.
Although the water may not look safe to drink, officials assure the public there are no adverse health effects associated with this discoloration.
To clear the sediment in the water lines:
- Open the cold water faucets and let the water flow until it’s clear, then turn off the faucets
- Open the hot water faucets and let the water flow until it’s clear, then turn off the faucets
- When both hot and cold water are clear, the water is ready for use as normal
- Check the faucet screens for trapped particles
- Wash a load or two of dark-colored clothes before washing lights or whites
Hydrants are currently being flushed in the following areas:
- Bernard
- Carver
- Corretta
- Curet
- Hunter
- Joyce
- Louis
- Luther
- Martin Drive
- Morningside
- Railroad Avenue
- Rita
- Romalice
- Rose
- St. Jude
- Wilkins
Chief Pedro Leonard apologizes to residents for any inconvenience.
