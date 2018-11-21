Five BRPD cops claimed over $100k in overtime to do office work

Department policy requires officers to explain and document all overtime hours. However, all of Capt. Newman’s explanations were redacted by BRPD’s legal team before they released the payroll records to WAFB. Many of Sgt. Daniels’ explanations were also redacted for the first part of the year, after which he repeatedly marked “mandatory staff meeting and administrative followup” on the Mondays he worked, which was his off day. Dep. Chief Dunnam marked “admin duties,” “admin overtime,” or “admin meetings” just about every Friday, his day off. Similarly, Dep. Chief Tweety marked “admin duties” nearly every Friday and sometimes even Saturdays. And Dep. Chief McGarner was “admin OT” on Mondays, as well as many weekends. His explanations later switched to “chief staff meeting” for 10 hours. He also claimed overtime for “duty roster” and “payroll.” In the month of March alone, McGarner racked up 90 overtime hours.