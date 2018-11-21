FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, sunny afternoon expected for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been a beautiful Wednesday under blue skies and sunshine and we should stay clear into the evening with temperatures slipping into the 40s before midnight.
Clouds will be returning overnight and they come with a modest rain chance of 20 percent for metro Baton Rouge between midnight and sunrise. Any rain that does fall will be light for the capital region, although totals of 0.1” to 0.5” are possible closer to the coast.
While Thanksgiving morning will start with clouds, they should thin quickly through the morning, taking the region to sunny skies by lunchtime. Plan for a cool sun up around 40° for the Red Stick with an afternoon high in the low to mid 60s under blue skies.
Clouds will be returning Thursday night into Friday morning with rain likely for Black Friday. A surface low in the western Gulf will track to the east-northeast and cross the southern parishes during the latter half of the day. While most of the morning should be dry around the WAFB area, showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and extend into Friday evening. Although we do not anticipate an outbreak of strong to severe storms, one or two active thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Set rain chances Friday at 80 percent or better around the viewing area, with widespread rain totals of 0.5” to 1” along with locally higher totals.
Clouds, along with a few lingering showers, could extend beyond midnight, but just about all of the rain should be out of the WAFB area by Saturday’s sunrise. Skies will clear through the morning with a good looking Saturday afternoon with highs near 70° under mostly sunny skies.
The second disturbance in two days is expected to arrive Sunday as an eastbound cold front delivers isolated to scattered rains to the WAFB region. Sunday’s highs will make it into the 70s, but the air mass behind Sunday’s front will be much cooler, with highs only getting into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
The current extended outlook calls for dry weather from Monday through Wednesday of next week, with isolated to scattered showers possible next Thursday and Friday (Nov. 29 and 30).
