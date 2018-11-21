FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, sunny afternoon expected for Thanksgiving

Clouds will be returning Thursday night into Friday morning with rain likely for Black Friday. A surface low in the western Gulf will track to the east-northeast and cross the southern parishes during the latter half of the day. While most of the morning should be dry around the WAFB area, showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and extend into Friday evening. Although we do not anticipate an outbreak of strong to severe storms, one or two active thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.