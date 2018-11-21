FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly, clear

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a quiet day-before-Thanksgiving throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
It’s a bit on the chilly side Wednesday morning, with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s to lower 40s and it’s all clear on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
Enjoy a pleasant “Wednesday travel day,” with lots of sunshine, light northeasterly winds, and a high (like Tuesday) of 63 degrees.
Overnight, some will perhaps see a spotty/isolated shower (but that’s it!) and the low will dip to around 40 degrees.
For Thanksgiving Day, it will be an autumn beauty. Skies will clear early, leading to a sunny and cool day, with a high in the lower 60s.
