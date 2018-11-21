DOTD opening 1 lane on Sunshine Bridge in mid-December

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday that crews are preparing to open one lane on the Sunshine Bridge in mid-December, weather permitting.
Officials said workers have started installing concrete barriers on the westbound side of the bridge in preparation of opening one lane.
“Opening the Sunshine Bridge is of the utmost importance, which is why crews are working 24 hours a day to repair the bridge to its original structural integrity,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “We understand the frustrations of the motorists who rely on this bridge as a primary travel route, as well as those who have seen the impact of added traffic congestion in their areas, which is why we are preparing to open one lane of traffic on the westbound side of the bridge. Though opening up a travel lane won’t alleviate all of the traffic issues, it will help to improve overall mobility throughout the region.”
According to DOTD, work is ongoing to install a new replacement chord, which is one of the main load-carrying items of the bridge.
Officials added they still estimate the repairs will be complete in January 2019.
