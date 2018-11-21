BREC set to host two holiday events

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is set to host two holiday events, ZooLights and Art Gone Wild.
ZooLights is a mile-long trail winding through the zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated displays of animals and traditional holiday imagery. The event begins November 23 and continues through December 30 (closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Visitors can come any time between 5:30 and 8 p.m., with the grounds closing at 9 p.m. nightly.
This year, the zoo is partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Every guest who brings a non-perishable food item to donate will receive a 50 percent discount on admission.
REGULAR ADMISSION PRICES
- Adults/teens: $5
- Senior citizens: $4
- Children (2 to 12-years-old): $3
- Friends of the Zoo members: $3
“We are very thankful for the partnership with the Baton Rouge Zoo and the opportunity to collect food for families in need, especially during the holidays when demand is high. ZooLights provides families a unique opportunity to enjoy the holidays together while also thinking of others and giving back to the community at the same time,” said Michael Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
“ZooLights is an amazing holiday tradition bringing joy to the Baton Rouge community. Joining with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide food donations and replenish their provisions during the season of giving, makes perfect sense. The zoo is about families and we encourage our guests to give back and get back this holiday season through this ideal partnership,” said Phil Frost, zoo director.
SPECIAL HOLIDAY EVENTS DURING ZOOLIGHTS
- Nov. 23: Coca Cola Santa
- Nov. 24: Ornament crafting
- Nov. 27: Giving Tuesday food bank/zoo media event
- Nov. 30 & Dec. 1: Safari Santa
- Dec. 7 & 8: Art Gone Wild
- Dec. 14 & 15: Safari Santa
- Dec. 21 & 22: Ornament crafting
In the Art Gone Wild event, artists of all ages are asked to paint or draw the zoo animal they’re most inspired by and submit their artwork for judging. The contest is free to enter, but submissions are limited to one per person. All artwork submitted must be 2D (no sculptures) and drawn or painted by hand.
SUBMISSION CATEGORIES
- Alligator (children up to 2nd grade)
- Eagle (children grades 3rd through 6th)
- Giraffe (children grades 7th through 12th)
- Tiger (adults)
Entries will be on display at the zoo December 7 and 8 so visitors can vote on their favorite. First, second, and third place winners will be selected for each category by public vote and an overall winner will be selected by a panel of judges.
The deadline to submit art for the contest is November 23. Submissions can be dropped off at the zoo or at BREC’s main office on Florida Boulevard.
