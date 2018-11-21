Apartment worker accused of breaking into unit while tenants were away

According to the warrant, Batiste burglarized the same unit on July 23, July 25, and July 26 while the tenants were out of town. It indicated Batiste used a large trash can to haul away stolen items. It added that the third time the apartment was broken into Batiste apparently noticed a camera that had recorded him, but it did not stop him. He allegedly crawled under the camera and was caught on video pulling a trash can full of stolen merchandise, according to the warrant.