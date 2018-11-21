Apartment worker accused of breaking into unit while tenants were away

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the same apartment multiple times at the complex where he worked.
Court documents state Geno Batiste, 30, of Zachary, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries in late July at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. The arrest warrant did not give the name of the apartment complex.
According to the warrant, Batiste burglarized the same unit on July 23, July 25, and July 26 while the tenants were out of town. It indicated Batiste used a large trash can to haul away stolen items. It added that the third time the apartment was broken into Batiste apparently noticed a camera that had recorded him, but it did not stop him. He allegedly crawled under the camera and was caught on video pulling a trash can full of stolen merchandise, according to the warrant.
The apartment manager reportedly positively identified Batiste as the person caught on camera. A few days later, the warrant stated, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department tried to take Batiste into custody, but the suspect drove off and got away. The warrant did not indicate how police finally caught up to Batiste.
Batiste was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple burglary (3 counts), resisting an officer, and flight from an officer.
His bond is set at $26,000.
