Woman accused of setting fire at car dealership
Dymond West (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne | November 20, 2018 at 3:58 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is facing arson charges after she allegedly started a fire at her job Monday morning.

Court documents state Dymond West, 23, of Gramercy, admitted to lighting a sheet of paper on fire and dropping it on a pallet of boxed papers.

The incident reportedly happened at Price LeBlanc Toyota on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

West was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated arson.

Her bond is set at $15,000.

