Woman accused of setting fire at car dealership

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is facing arson charges after she allegedly started a fire at her job Monday morning.
Court documents state Dymond West, 23, of Gramercy, admitted to lighting a sheet of paper on fire and dropping it on a pallet of boxed papers.
The incident reportedly happened at Price LeBlanc Toyota on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.
West was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated arson.
Her bond is set at $15,000.
