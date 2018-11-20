Woman accused of setting fire at Baton Rouge car dealership

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is facing arson charges after she allegedly started a fire at her job at a car dealership Monday morning.
Court documents state Dymond West, 23, of Gramercy, admitted to lighting a sheet of paper on fire and dropping it on a pallet of boxed papers.
The incident reportedly happened in the storage area at Price LeBlanc Toyota on Airline Highway. St. George Fire investigators said a dealership employee had found the fire after smelling smoke. After notifying her coworkers, the employee pulled the fire alarm and extinguished the fire.
St. George Fire investigators determined the fire was suspicious. Investigators interviewed several employees, including West, who admitted to setting the fire.
West was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated arson.
Her bond is set at $15,000.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.